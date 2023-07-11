Venetoclax and Obinutuzumab Combination Enhances the QoL in FCR-unfit CLL Patients

The following is a summary of “Fixed-duration venetoclax plus obinutuzumab improves quality of life and geriatric impairments in FCR-unfit CLL patients.,” published in the June 2023 issue of Hematology by Straten et al.

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) associated symptoms and morbidity with advanced age at diagnosis adversely affect the well-being of older patients.

For a study, the researchers’ objective was to analyze treatment based on geriatric characteristics and to assay the combination of Venetoclac and Obinutuzumab that enhances the health-related quality of life (HRQoL) in CLL patients.

The study stated the HOVON139/GiVe trial demonstrated the effectiveness and tolerability of 12 cycles of fixed-duration venetoclax plus obinutuzumab (Ven-O) in previously untreated CLL patients (n=67) who were not suitable for fludarabine, cyclophosphamide, and rituximab (FCR). However, prolonged venetoclax exposure as consolidation treatment resulted in heightened toxicity and limited impact on minimal residual disease (MRD).

They evaluated the influence of geriatric assessment on treatment outcomes and HRQoL in CLL patients. Patient-reported outcomes (PRO) encompassing various aspects such as function, depression, cognition, nutrition, physical performance, muscle parameters, comorbidities, and questionnaires including the European Organization for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC) C30 and CLL17 were analyzed.

At baseline, more than 90% of patients exhibited geriatric impairments, with around 60% having at least two impairments associated with grade ≥3 non-hematological toxicity. They said as treatment progressed, the number of geriatric impairments significantly decreased. There were clinically relevant enhancements in various HRQoL subscales, including global health status, physical functioning, role functioning, emotional functioning, fatigue, dyspnea, physical condition/fatigue, and concerns/fears related to health and functioning.

The study suggested Venetoclax consolidation and treatment discontinuation showed similar improvements in patients (93% in the MRD-guided arm).

They concluded that fixed-duration Ven-O treatment in the front-line setting improves overall patient-reported outcomes (PROs) in older, unfit CLL patients with and without geriatric impairments.

