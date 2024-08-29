Vertigo in Severe Meniere Disease Improves With Vestibular Neurectomy

Photo Credit: Vaselena

Vestibular neurectomy is an effective vertigo treatment in patients with severe Meniere disease, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine. Agnieszka Jasińska-Nowacka, MD, PhD, and colleagues evaluated functional outcomes and balance compensation in patients with severe Meniere disease after vestibular neurectomy. The analysis included data from 20 patients with unilateral Meniere disease before and two years after vestibular neurectomy. All patients reported a complete resolution of vertigo attacks after the vestibular neurectomy, while 95% of patients reported functional-level improvements according to a scale proposed by the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. All patients showed clinical improvement in the Dizziness Handicap Inventory, with the average result decreasing from 81.7 to 16.4. There were no statistically significant differences between the sensory organization test results before and after vestibular neurectomy. There were significant correlations between a patient’s age and postoperative results of the Dizziness Handicap Inventory and posturography.