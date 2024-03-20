Virtual Focus Groups: Acceptability and Feasibility in Individuals With Use Disorders

The following is a summary of “Virtual focus groups among individuals with use disorders: assessing feasibility and acceptability in an underserved clinical population,” published in the March 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Bergeria, et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to assess the feasibility and acceptability of virtual focus groups in recruiting and engaging geographically and demographically diverse individuals with substance use disorders, who typically face logistical challenges in traditional research settings.

They conducted a study to assess participants’ eligibility for a virtual focus group based on demographic features, drug use history, and psychiatric history through a remote, interview-based screening. The focus groups were carried out anonymously without video or name-sharing. Discussion contributions were analyzed across gender and treatment status, followed by participants’ feedback in a survey.

The results showed 26 focus groups, comprising 88 individuals diagnosed with either opioid use disorder or stimulant use disorder, were conducted across diverse geographical regions in the United States. Contributions to discussions were similar regardless of gender or treatment status. A subsequent follow-up survey, with 50 respondents (constituting 57% of focus group participants), indicated high levels of enjoyment, comfort, and honesty experienced during the focus group discussions.

Investigators concluded that virtual focus groups emerged as a viable and efficient method for researching substance use.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1352300/full