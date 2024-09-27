VR for Enhancing Patient Understanding in Localized Prostate Cancer and Surgical Planning

The following is a summary of “Virtual Reality as an Adjunct to traditional patient counseling in Patients with newly-diagnosed localized prostate cancer,” published in the September 2024 issue of Urology by Qualkenbush et al.

This study aimed to evaluate the effectiveness of a virtual reality (VR) model, constructed using patient-specific clinical imaging, in improving patient comprehension of their localized prostate cancer diagnosis and proposed surgical plan. By offering an immersive 3D visualization of patient anatomy, the study sought to determine whether VR could serve as a valuable supplement to traditional consultation methods.

About 15 patients scheduled for robotic radical prostatectomy were enrolled in the study. Baseline demographic data, including age and prior knowledge of their condition, were collected. Following an initial consultation with their surgeon, patients completed a questionnaire to assess their understanding of their prostate cancer diagnosis and the proposed treatment plan. Subsequently, each patient participated in a guided VR experience facilitated by a trained non-clinical staff member, allowing them to explore their specific anatomy in three dimensions. After the VR session, patients completed the same initial questionnaire, as well as a post-VR survey designed to evaluate their satisfaction with the experience. Questions 1–7 focused on patient understanding, using a standard Likert scale, while Questions 8–10 tested knowledge retention with multiple-choice questions. Questions 11–17 assessed patient opinions on the VR experience itself.

The results demonstrated that six out of seven questions showed statistically significant improvements in patient understanding following the VR experience (p < 0.001). Although the correct responses for the knowledge-based multiple-choice questions (Questions 8–10) increased post-VR, these gains were not statistically significant (p > 0.13). Patient satisfaction with the VR experience was high, with mean responses on the Likert scale ranging from 4.3 to 4.8 out of 5, and an overall satisfaction score of 31.9 out of 35.

In conclusion, this preliminary investigation suggests that VR technology has the potential to enhance patient understanding and satisfaction during prostate cancer consultations, offering a valuable adjunct to traditional patient education methods. However, given the study’s small sample size and exploratory design, further research with a larger cohort is required to robustly evaluate the added value of VR in prostate cancer surgical counseling. These findings indicate that VR could play an important role in improving shared decision-making and patient engagement in the treatment process.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429524008197