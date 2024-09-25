Why Physicians Should Consider Supporting a Patient’s Desire for a Second Opinion

Photo Credit: Andrey Popov

Although a patient’s request for a second opinion can make a physician question the patient’s trust level, physicians should consider supporting that desire.

Although it’s totally understandable for patients to seek a second opinion, hearing those words from a patient can make a physician question the patient’s trust level within their doctor-patient relationship. Not only are second opinions a patient’s appropriate, medical writer Naveed Saleh, MD, MS, notes that they are also very helpful in non-emergency situations. Dr. Saleh points out that a number of experts support the healthcare system establishing an official route for patients who wish to seek out a second opinion, employing options like specialist-recommendation programs.

According to an article in the Israel Journal of Health Policy Research, nearly 88% of patients want to obtain a second opinion, and experts urge physicians to encourage their patients to explore that option. Authors of the article found that up to 56% of patients reported a difference between first and second opinions. It is interesting to note that after getting a second opinion, 91% of patients opted to go with the initial opinion. Second opinions agreed with the initial opinion within a range of 43% to 82% of cases. What’s more, nearly 69% of patients experienced altered diagnosis, treatment, or prognosis with their second opinion. Additional findings concluded that 21% of cases experienced a change in diagnosis, and 31% experienced a change in treatment. Ultimately, researchers found that only 5% of patients were dissatisfied with seeking a second opinion.

Authors of the research article point out that socioeconomic status plays a role, as patients of lower socioeconomic status are less inclined to seek an alternate opinion. This may occur due to physicians’ tendencies to suggest the option of seeking a second opinion to more educated and wealthier patients. Nonetheless, it is indicative of existing healthcare inequities. Another group that article authors note as being victims of biased physician behavior are the elderly, as many physicians dismiss the idea of suggesting they seek an alternate opinion. Sadly, uneducated, poor, and elderly patients are more prone to disease and could therefore greatly benefit from a second opinion.

Authors of an article in the journal Diagnostics point out that the time-consuming nature of seeking a second opinion provides another roadblock for patients and physicians. However, physicians and patients would not be acting in their best interest if they were to avoid seeking an alternate opinion to simply use their time for other endeavors.

Dr. Saleh encourages physicians to remember that the mere act of going for an alternate opinion builds patient autonomy and empowerment.

The Patient Advocate Foundation (PAF) notes that any quality physician will understand a patient’s desire to seek an alternate opinion and will urge them to do so. The American Medical Association (AMA) also supports doctors encouraging their patients toward the road of seeking an alternate opinion.

Dr. Saleh notes that physicians should request that patients who seek alternate opinions keep their initial doctor informed of any additional opinions and of the patient’s ultimate chosen route.