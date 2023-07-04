The following is the summary of “Efficacy of a Novel Zigzag Application Pattern for Micropulse Transscleral Cyclophotocoagulation for the Management of Glaucoma,” published in the May 2023 issue of the Glaucoma by Sami et al.

IOP was reduced in glaucoma patients after 6 months of zigzag treatment, and while problems were uncommon, they did occur. The potential benefits of treating a greater area of the ciliary body with this method need to be evaluated through comparative research. This research aims to assess the efficacy of zigzag-mode micropulse transscleral laser cyclophotocoagulation for treating adult glaucoma. In a prospective single-arm clinical experiment, the zigzag micropulse transscleral cyclophotocoagulation (MP-TSCPC) was tested on 34 eyes from 30 people in a row.

The trial lasted from March 16, 2021, until April 12, 2021. Patients were included if they were followed for at least six months. A line 3 mm parallel to the cornea moved the MP-TSCPC probe perpendicular to the cornea for 2 mm. This is done to protect as much of the ciliary body as possible. The probe is swept across all four corners for three minutes and ninety seconds. An IOP of 6-21 mm Hg, or a 30% decrease in IOP, is considered normal. The average age of the patients who were part of the study was 52.9 (±SD: 3.9) years old.

The moderate intraocular pressure (IOP) was 37.47 (±SD: 11.08) mm Hg before MP-TSCPC; however, after 6 months of treatment, it had dropped to 17.7 (±SD: 7.4) mm Hg. In the most recent follow-up, the average number of drugs dropped significantly, from 3.44 (±SD: 0.99) to 1.91 (±SD: 1.26). At the last follow-up, the success rate was determined to be 88% (30/34 eyes), with 9 cases exhibiting complete success (26.5%) and 21 instances exhibiting qualified success (61.8%). Except for one area where visual acuity decreased by a single line, there were no postoperative issues. IOP was reduced in glaucoma patients after 6 months of zigzag treatment, and while problems were uncommon, they did occur. The potential benefits of treating a greater area of the ciliary body with this method need to be evaluated through comparative research.

