10-Year Lung Cancer-Specific Survival for Low-Dose CT Persists

The 10-year lung cancer-specific survival of 80% reported in 2006 persisted for two decades for an expanded International-Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP) cohort who underwent annual low-dose CT screening, according to a study published in Radiology. Claudia I. Henschke, PhD, MD, and colleagues determined the 20-year lung cancer-specific survival of participants diagnosed with first primary lung cancer through annual low-dose CT screening in the I-ELCAP cohort to update the cure rate. The study included participants aged 40 or older who had current or former cigarette use or were exposed to secondhand tobacco smoke. Of the 89,404 I-ELCAP participants, 1.4% were diagnosed with primary lung cancer, with a median smoking history of 43.0 pack-years. The median duration of follow-up was 105 months. For pretreatment CT, the frequency of clinical stage 1 was 81% of those diagnosed with primary lung cancer. Both the 10- and 20-year lung cancer-specific survival was 81%; for the 181 participants with pathologic T1aN0M0 lung cancer, it was 95%.