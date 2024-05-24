2024 ASCO Annual Meeting: Patient Care Takes Center Stage

THURSDAY, May 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting is being held May 31 to June 4, 2024, in Chicago and online.

The theme of this year’s meeting is The Art and Science of Cancer Care: From Comfort to Cure. Attendees will share and discuss the latest clinical cancer research impacting patient care. “Treatment advances involving targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and new uses of technology, as well as research on improving patient quality of life and outcomes are among the topics that will be highlighted in the meeting’s official Press Program,” ASCO states in a press release.

According to ASCO, a record number of abstracts were submitted this year, and more than 5,000 abstracts are being presented or published as part of the program. A preview of the abstract titles can be viewed on the meeting website.

During the Opening Session, Lynn M. Schuchter, M.D., of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, will deliver the President’s Address, and Lillian L. Siu, M.D., of the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre at the University of Toronto, will deliver the David Karnofsky Memorial Award and Lecture. Those attending in person also can register separately for two workshops: “Genomics 101 for Oncologists” and “Navigating Communication With Seriously Ill Patients.”

Other featured sessions include 21 case-based panels with interactive audience polling and joint sessions with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, National Cancer Institute, American Association for Cancer Research, and European Cancer Organisation.

Stay tuned for continued coverage of the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting on Physician’s Briefing, HealthDay’s newsfeed for medical professionals.

More Information

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

