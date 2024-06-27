A Bibliometric Analysis of Omalizumab Research in CSU: Mapping the Intellectual Structure

The following is a summary of “Mapping the intellectual structure of the research of omalizumab in chronic spontaneous urticaria: A bibliometric analysis,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Yao, et al.

The guidelines for treating chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) recommend using the IgE-targeted biologic omalizumab in patients who do not respond to antihistamines. For a study, researchers sought to conduct a bibliometric review of publications related to omalizumab and CSU from the past two decades.

They extracted relevant publications from 2003 to 2022 from the Science Citation Index-Expanded (SCI-EXPANDED) database in the Web of Science Core Collection database as of January 8, 2023. The data were analyzed and visualized using CiteSpace (version 6.1.R3), VOSviewer (version 1.6.18), and the R package (version 4.2.1). Additionally, the R package bibliometrix (version 4.2.1) was employed.

A total of 566 articles on omalizumab and CSU were published between 2003 and 2022. There has been a rapid increase in publication output since 2014. The collaboration network identified the United States as the most influential country, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin as the leading institute, and Marcus Maurer as the most prominent scholar. The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice was the most productive, while the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology was the most co-cited. Keyword analysis revealed high-frequency terms such as angioedema, IgE, treatment, anti-IgE, asthma, and atopic dermatitis. Recent studies have focused on biomarkers, dupilumab, and coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19).

There was growing interest in using omalizumab for CSU. Current research trends are focused on identifying biomarkers and developing new monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for CSU treatment.

