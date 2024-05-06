A novel chimeric vaccine containing multiple epitopes for simulating robust immune activation against Klebsiella pneumoniae.

Due to antibiotic resistance, the Klebsiella genus is linked to morbidity and death, necessitating the development of a universally protective vaccine against Klebsiella pathogens.

Core sequence analysis prioritized non-redundant host molecules and expected lipid bilayer peptides from fully sequenced Klebsiella genomes. These proteins were refined to identify epitopes, examining their immunogenicity, toxicity, solubility, and interaction with MHC alleles. Epitopes were linked to CPG ODN C274 via EAAAK, HEYGAEALERAG, and GGGS linkers to enhance immunological responses. The vaccine’s tertiary structure was modelled and docked with MHC-I and MHC-II.

Fifty-five proteins were recognized in the Vaxign collection as having remarkable features. Twenty-three proteins with potential pathogenicity were then identified. Eight options for vaccines emerged after the immunogenicity of proteins was examined. The best antigens were three proteins: MrkD, Iron-regulated lipid membrane polypeptides, and RmpA. These compounds were selected for their sensitivity. The structural protein sequences of K. pneumoniae were utilized to identify seven CTL epitopes, seven HTL epitopes, and seven LBL epitopes, respectively. The produced immunization displayed a stable contact with the receptors, based on molecular dynamic simulations lasting 250 nanoseconds. Intermolecular binding free energies also indicated the dominance of the van der Waals and electrostatic energies.

In summary, the results of this study might help scientists develop a novel vaccine to prevent K. pneumoniae infections.

© 2024. The Author(s).

Author admin