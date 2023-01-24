The following is the summary of “Sexual dysfunction in women with genital warts: a systematic review” published in the December 2022 issue of Women’s health by Adeli, et al.

The goal of this study is to provide an understanding of the changes in sexual function that occur in women who have genital warts. Databases such as PubMed, Science Direct, Scopus, Web of Science, Cochrane Library of Systematic Reviews, Google Scholar, ProQuest, Wiley, and Highwire Press were searched as part of this review study. During the preliminary search, there were no restrictions placed on the study designs being used, and both qualitative and quantitative studies published between 2005 and 2021 were considered.

About 19 articles were chosen for the selection and narrative analysis. The studies were of an almost acceptable quality overall. The findings can be broken down into the following categories: The prevalence of sexual dysfunction in women who have genital warts (GWs) and Human Papillomavirus (HPV); The several types of sexual dysfunction that can occur in women who have genital warts, as well as the factors that are related with them; Genital warts can have a psychological and sexual impact.

The findings of this study provide evidence that is up to date regarding the alterations that occur in sexual function in women who have genital warts. Although the findings of the majority of studies showed that women who had genital warts experienced sexual dysfunction in almost all dimensions, it was difficult to determine the specific type of disorder, such as libido, or arousal disorders in these women because of differences in study design and population. According to the findings of this analysis, it is advised that additional study be conducted in this area in the future.

