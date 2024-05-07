Native Lung Function in Patients with ILD: Navigating Post-SLTx Challenges

The following is a summary of “Native-lung complications following single-lung transplantation for interstitial lung disease: an in-depth analysis,” published in the April 2024 issue of Pulmonology by Watanabe et al.

Interstitial lung disease (ILD) encompasses various lung disorders characterized by fibrotic changes in lung tissue. In regions facing severe donor shortages, single-lung transplantation (SLTx) is a pragmatic solution for advanced ILD cases. However, the long-term trajectory and complications affecting the native lung post-SLTx remain inadequately explored. This retrospective analysis delved into the experiences of 149 recipients who underwent SLTx, including 34 individuals with ILD. Across distinct post-SLTx intervals, researchers meticulously evaluated native-lung volume, radiological alterations, and perfusion dynamics. Comparative analyses between ILD and non-ILD SLTx cohorts shed light on pertinent differences and outcomes.

The findings underscore a progressive decline in native-lung volume over time, concomitant with radiographic deterioration and diminishing perfusion. Notably, a spectrum of complications affecting the retained native lung emerged, including pneumothorax (29.4%), pulmonary aspergillosis (11.8%), and acute exacerbation (8.9%). Encouragingly, long-term survival rates exhibited comparability between ILD and non-ILD SLTx recipients.

In conclusion, this investigation illuminates the challenges and complications associated with the native lung following SLTx for ILD. The observed temporal evolution underscores the imperative of ongoing surveillance and tailored management strategies. Despite inherent limitations, the study advances understanding regarding the nuanced progression of native-lung complications post-SLTx for ILD, thereby advocating for continued research endeavors in this domain.

Source: bmcpulmmed.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12890-024-03009-6