AAOMS 2024 On-Demand Sessions

This years AAOMS annual meeting will include on-demand sessions that will be available starting on September 9, 2024.

Here is the list of on-demand sessions at a glance:

DEI for Scaredy Cats

Speaker: Jessica Ellis-Wilson, CHW, FACMPE (she/they) – Practical Management & Leadership Consulting

Teeth, Tools and Technology: A Holistic Approach to Cybersecurity in Oral Surgery

Speaker: Gary Salman – Black Talon Security, LLC

OMS Practices Are the Most Rapidly Consolidating of All Dental Practice Types: Understand the Risks and Rewards of the New Reality

Speaker: Chip Fichtner (he/him/his) – Large Practice Sales

Is Your Practice Truly HIPAA Compliant? And Is Your Data Secure?

Speaker: Mary M. Govoni, MBA, CDA, RDH (she/her/hers) – Mary Govoni & Associates

Infection Control for the Surgical Setting

Speaker: Michelle Strange, MSDH, RDH, CDIPC (she/her/hers) – Level Up Infection Prevention

Keep More of What You Make: Tax Reduction 101 for AAOMS Practices and Members

Speaker: David Mandell, JD, MBA (he/him/his) – OJM Group

How AI Technology Is Changing the Future of Dental Content Marketing

Speaker: Adrian Lefler – My Social Practice

Marketing Mash-Up: Internal and External Marketing Strategies for Growth

Speaker: Carrie Webber (she/her/hers) – The Jameson Group, LLC

Cultivating Talent: Strategies for Attracting, Onboarding and Retaining Exceptional Candidates

Speaker: Kristen Barden, FAADOM – 2k Dental Coaching

How to Coach Your Team and Deal With Toxic Attitudes

Speaker: Jay A. Shorr (he/him/his) – Shorr Solutions

Are We Well? Preserving Yourself at Every Stage of OMS Career

Speaker: Cathy Y. Hung, DDS (she/her/hers) – American Dental Association

