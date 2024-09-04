AAOMS 2024 On-Demand Sessions

Photo Credit: AndreyPopov
This years AAOMS annual meeting will include on-demand sessions that will be available starting on September 9, 2024.
Here is the list of on-demand sessions at a glance:
DEI for Scaredy Cats
Speaker: Jessica Ellis-Wilson, CHW, FACMPE (she/they) – Practical Management & Leadership Consulting
Teeth, Tools and Technology: A Holistic Approach to Cybersecurity in Oral Surgery
Speaker: Gary Salman – Black Talon Security, LLC
OMS Practices Are the Most Rapidly Consolidating of All Dental Practice Types: Understand the Risks and Rewards of the New Reality
Speaker: Chip Fichtner (he/him/his) – Large Practice Sales
Is Your Practice Truly HIPAA Compliant? And Is Your Data Secure?
Speaker: Mary M. Govoni, MBA, CDA, RDH (she/her/hers) – Mary Govoni & Associates
Infection Control for the Surgical Setting
Speaker: Michelle Strange, MSDH, RDH, CDIPC (she/her/hers) – Level Up Infection Prevention
Keep More of What You Make: Tax Reduction 101 for AAOMS Practices and Members
Speaker: David Mandell, JD, MBA (he/him/his) – OJM Group
How AI Technology Is Changing the Future of Dental Content Marketing
Speaker: Adrian Lefler – My Social Practice
Marketing Mash-Up: Internal and External Marketing Strategies for Growth
Speaker: Carrie Webber (she/her/hers) – The Jameson Group, LLC
Cultivating Talent: Strategies for Attracting, Onboarding and Retaining Exceptional Candidates
Speaker: Kristen Barden, FAADOM – 2k Dental Coaching
How to Coach Your Team and Deal With Toxic Attitudes
Speaker: Jay A. Shorr (he/him/his) – Shorr Solutions
Are We Well? Preserving Yourself at Every Stage of OMS Career
Speaker: Cathy Y. Hung, DDS (she/her/hers) – American Dental Association
For a full list of on-demand sessions visit AAOMS website.