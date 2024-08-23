Accelerating Aging and Promoting Rejuvenation in Maternal Health

The following is a summary of “Pregnancy-induced metabolic reprogramming and regenerative responses to pro-aging stresses,” published in the August 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Yu et al.

Pregnancy, a profoundly transformative period, instigates significant physiological changes across virtually all organ systems. These changes equip the mother to nourish and sustain the developing fetus and placenta while adapting to the heightened demands of this unique biological state. This physiological adaptation, however, presents a paradox in maternal health. On one side, the metabolic stress imposed by pregnancy can exacerbate aging processes and accelerate functional decline in various organs due to increased metabolic and hormonal demands. Conversely, pregnancy initiates complex metabolic reprogramming and regenerative responses that can mitigate or even reverse age-related impairments. This dual effect suggests that pregnancy not only involves the well-known oocyte-to-blastocyst transition but also constitutes a second major physiological reprogramming event. During pregnancy, the maternal body undergoes substantial adaptive changes, including enhanced tissue repair mechanisms, altered metabolic pathways, and improved resilience against age-related stresses.

These adaptations are crucial in maintaining maternal health and ensuring successful pregnancy outcomes. This review aims to elucidate how pregnancy has a dualistic impact on maternal health by driving accelerated aging and rejuvenation. Researchers explore the mechanisms through which pregnancy-induced metabolic and regenerative responses contribute to this complex interplay, offering insights into how these processes can influence long-term maternal health. By examining current research and emerging evidence, the study group seeks to provide a nuanced understanding of how pregnancy simultaneously challenges and revitalizes maternal physiology, highlighting its significance as a period of stress and renewal.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1043276024001929