Accessing PP-NRS as a Reliable Tool for Assessing Pruritus in Plaque Psoriasis

The following is a summary of “Validation of the Peak Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale in patients with chronic plaque psoriasis: results from a phase 2 study,” published in the August 2024 issue of Dermatology by Draelos et al.

Pruritus remains a prevalent yet under-assessed symptom in patients with mild-to-moderate plaque psoriasis (PsO).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study validating the Peak Pruritus-Numerical Rating Scale (PP-NRS) using data from a Phase 2b study investigating the efficacy of brepocitinib in patients with mild-to-moderate chronic PsO.

They had patients complete the PP-NRS daily from baseline for the first 2 weeks after the dose administration and subsequently only on visit days. Test-retest reliability (intraclass correlation coefficient [ICC]), construct validity (known-group validity and convergent validity), ability to detect the change, and meaningful within-patient change (MWPC) were evaluated using correlation and regression analyses.

The results showed that the PP-NRS demonstrated acceptable test-retest reliability (ICC: 0.86–0.89). Known-group evidence demonstrated that PP-NRS scores could discriminate between different degrees of disease severity. Convergent validity was supported by significant correlation coefficients between the PP-NRS and Patient Global Assessment (PtGA), Dermatology Life Quality Index, and Psoriasis Symptom Inventory, which generally exceeded 0.50. The ability to detect change was evidenced by an approximately linear relationship between changes in PP-NRS and Physician Global Assessment or PtGA of psoriasis scores. The value of 2.8 was determined as the MWPC for the PP-NRS.

They concluded that the PP-NRS was a reliable, practical test for assessing pruritus in mild-to-moderate PsO clinical trials.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/ijd.17428