Accessing the Outcomes of Removing SCL 1 Day vs 1 Month Pre-microkeratome LASIK Before Surgery

The following is a summary of “Impact of removing soft contact lenses 1 day versus 1 month before surgery on the outcomes of microkeratome laser in situ keratomileusis,” published in the February 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Fadlallah et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to evaluate the safety, efficacy, predictability, and outcomes of microkeratome laser in situ keratomileusis (LASIK) performed 24 hours versus one month post-removal of soft contact lenses (SCL).

They categorized patients into two groups based on the duration of soft contact lens cessation before LASIK (Group 1 at 24 h and Group 2 at one month or longer), ensuring comparable characteristics. Assessments included Schirmer’s test, tear break-up time, corrected and uncorrected distance visual acuity, manifest refraction spherical equivalent, and infection rate, conducted preoperatively and at one week, one month, and six months post-procedure.

The results showed that Group 1 (G1) comprised 1025 eyes, while Group 2 (G2) had 1052 eyes, demonstrating preoperative comparability. At the six-month mark, key outcomes remained consistent between the groups, with uncorrected distance visual acuity measuring −0.084 ± 0.12 logMAR in G1 and −0.078 ± 0.17 logMAR in G2 (P=0.322). Tear break-up time and Schirmer’s testing results were also similar, indicating no heightened risk of dry eyes or non-inflammatory complications in either group at 1 week (P=0.421), 1 month (P=0.101), and 6 months (P=0.399) postoperatively. Neither group experienced infectious complications throughout the follow-up period.

Investigators concluded that Microkeratome LASIK yielded similar safety and visual outcomes regardless of time since SCL discontinuation, suggesting no link between SCL wear and LASIK performance.

Soure: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10792-024-03012-0