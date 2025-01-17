ACIP Immunization Schedules Issued for Children, Adults

THURSDAY, Jan. 16, 2025 (HealthDay News) — The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)-approved immunization schedules for children and adolescents and for adults for 2025 have been published in the Jan. 16 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Anindita N. Issa, M.D., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues issued the ACIP-approved “Recommended Immunization Schedule for Children and Adolescents Ages 18 Years or Younger, United States, 2025,” which provides a summary of current recommendations for vaccinating children and adolescents. The authors note that changes in the 2025 immunization schedule compared with the 2024 schedule include new and updated recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine, Haemophilus influenzae type b vaccines, influenza vaccines, and meningococcal serogroup B vaccines. Recommended influenza vaccines have been changed from the quadrivalent to the trivalent formulation.

A. Patricia Wodi, M.D., also from the CDC, and colleagues issued the ACIP-approved “Recommended Immunization Schedule for Adults Ages 19 Years or Older, United States, 2025,” which provides a summary of current recommendations for adult vaccinations. The authors note that vaccine-specific changes to the 2025 schedule compared with the 2024 schedule include new and updated recommendations for the COVID-19 vaccine, influenza vaccines, meningococcal serogroup B vaccines, pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines. Recommended influenza vaccines have been changed from the quadrivalent to the trivalent formulation.

“For vaccines that appear in both the adult immunization schedule and the child and adolescent immunization schedule, the language in both schedules has been harmonized to the greatest extent possible,” Wodi and colleagues write.

