ACTRIMS Young Investigators Present “Emerging Concepts in MS”

ACTRIMS demonstrates its ongoing commitment to fostering the careers of young investigators with an interest in multiple sclerosis (MS) through launching ACTRIMS Forum 2024 with Session 1: “Emerging Concepts in MS.” Composed of presentations by ACTRIMS Young Investigators selected from submitted abstracts, this session highlights studies that inform understanding of the pathogenic mechanisms in MS, introduce novel measures to capture disease activity, and advance treatment options. Each presenter will have 15 minutes for their presentation: 12 minutes for the presentation and 3 minutes for Q&A.
Session 1: “Emerging Concepts in MS”
Thursday, February 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.
Presentations:
S1.1: Synaptic Injury in the IPL of the Retina is a Predictor of Progression in Multiple Sclerosis
Christian Cordano, University of California San Francisco
S1.2: Hypoxia-Related Impairment of Brain Function in Multiple Sclerosis: Insights from Near-Infrared Spectroscopy
Ateyeh Soroush, University of Calgary
S1.3: Restoring the Multiple Sclerosis Associated Imbalance of Gut Indole Metabolites Promotes Remyelination and Suppresses Neuroinflammation
Larissa Jank, Johns Hopkins University
S1.4: Multimodal Molecular Profiling of Exosome-Enriched Extracellular Vesicles from B Cells in Multiple Sclerosis Patients: Insights into Potential Toxicity Mechanisms
Gautier Breville, University of Pennsylvania
S1.5: Mannose Receptor C Type 2 as a Novel Marker for Brain-Infiltrating CD8+ Cytotoxic T cells in Multiple Sclerosis
Bettina Zierfuss, University of Montreal
S1.6: Mapping the Functional Interactome in MS Lesions Relevant to Remyelination Failure
Milos Opacic, Yale University
Session Chairs:
Jiwon Oh, University of Toronto
Benjamin Segal, The Ohio State University
ACTRIMS Forum 2024 takes place in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 29 through Saturday, March 2, 2024.
