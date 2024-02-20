ACTRIMS Young Investigators Present “Emerging Concepts in MS”

Photo Credit: Kasto80

ACTRIMS demonstrates its ongoing commitment to fostering the careers of young investigators with an interest in multiple sclerosis (MS) through launching ACTRIMS Forum 2024 with Session 1: “Emerging Concepts in MS.” Composed of presentations by ACTRIMS Young Investigators selected from submitted abstracts, this session highlights studies that inform understanding of the pathogenic mechanisms in MS, introduce novel measures to capture disease activity, and advance treatment options. Each presenter will have 15 minutes for their presentation: 12 minutes for the presentation and 3 minutes for Q&A.

Session 1: “Emerging Concepts in MS”

Thursday, February 29, 10:30 a.m.-12:05 p.m.

Presentations:

S1.1: Synaptic Injury in the IPL of the Retina is a Predictor of Progression in Multiple Sclerosis

Christian Cordano, University of California San Francisco

S1.2: Hypoxia-Related Impairment of Brain Function in Multiple Sclerosis: Insights from Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

Ateyeh Soroush, University of Calgary

S1.3: Restoring the Multiple Sclerosis Associated Imbalance of Gut Indole Metabolites Promotes Remyelination and Suppresses Neuroinflammation

Larissa Jank, Johns Hopkins University

S1.4: Multimodal Molecular Profiling of Exosome-Enriched Extracellular Vesicles from B Cells in Multiple Sclerosis Patients: Insights into Potential Toxicity Mechanisms

Gautier Breville, University of Pennsylvania

S1.5: Mannose Receptor C Type 2 as a Novel Marker for Brain-Infiltrating CD8+ Cytotoxic T cells in Multiple Sclerosis

Bettina Zierfuss, University of Montreal

S1.6: Mapping the Functional Interactome in MS Lesions Relevant to Remyelination Failure

Milos Opacic, Yale University

Session Chairs:

Jiwon Oh, University of Toronto

Benjamin Segal, The Ohio State University

ACTRIMS Forum 2024 takes place in West Palm Beach, Florida, Thursday, February 29 through Saturday, March 2, 2024.

