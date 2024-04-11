Addressing Disparities in Rheumatology High BP Protocol: Primary Care Delays Persist

The following is a summary of “Rheumatology high blood pressure protocol reduces disparities, but delays remain for external primary care,” published in the April 2024 issue of Rheumatology by Ferguson et al.

High blood pressure (BP) is a concern in rheumatology patients. Implementing BP Connect aimed to improve timely follow-up and hypertension management.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to compare rates of timely primary care (PC) follow-up for high blood pressure (BP) across different health maintenance organizations (HMOs), both before and after the implementation of BP Connect, to assess its impact on hypertension management in rheumatology patients.

They used adult patients with elevated BP in rheumatology clinics, and patients were eligible. BP Connect involved staff in BP reassessment, cardiovascular risk counseling, and facilitating timely PC follow-up. Follow-up rates were assessed using the next PC visit with BP measurement and analyzed via multivariable logistic regression.

The result showed that out of 1,327 rheumatology visits with high BP and across-system PC (2013–2019), 951 occurred after the 2015 BP Connect implementation; 400 had confirmed high BP. Primary care follow-up increased from 20.5% to 23.5%, with a nonsignificant change in odds (OR, 1.19; CI, 0.85–1.68). However, the odds significantly increased for visits with Black patients (1.95; CI, 1.02–3.79).

Investigators concluded that while BP Connect failed to significantly enhance follow-up with across-system PC, it did improve timely follow-up for Black patients. This emphasized the need for more equitable healthcare interventions and direct across-system scheduling trials in the future.

Source: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/abstract/9900/rheumatology_high_blood_pressure_protocol_reduces.196.aspx