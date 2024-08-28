Addressing Prescription Drug Misuse Among Adolescents

Photo Credit: Ah_designs

Healthcare professionals can play a crucial role in preventing prescription drug misuse among adolescents and promoting healthier communities.

Prescription drug misuse is a growing public health concern, especially among adolescents. According to the CDC’s Youth Risk Behavior Survey, over 12% of high school students surveyed in the United States have taken prescription pain medication without a doctor’s prescription or taken it differently than its intended use. Of those surveyed, 6% had done so one or more times within 30 days before the survey date.

Teens and young adults may misuse prescription drugs for many reasons, including:

To feel good or get high

To relax or relieve stress

To reduce pain

To reduce appetite

To improve concentration

To feel accepted by peers

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, studies also show that traumatic experiences such as abuse, violence, neglect, or the death of a loved one make a person more vulnerable to developing a substance use disorder. “Someone who has been through trauma or has experienced chronic stress might use substances like drugs and alcohol as a form of self-medication.”

The National Institutes for Health emphasizes that healthcare professionals can play a role in intervention as “adolescents with a trauma history are a high-risk group for illicit drug use and may benefit from trauma-focused prevention efforts that specifically address traumatic memories and coping strategies for dealing with stressful life events.”

How to Improve Communication With Patient Prescription Drug Misuse

Healthcare professionals are in a unique position to promote appropriate use of prescription medications and identify signs of potential misuse. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that healthcare professionals have one-on-one time with adolescent patients as early as age 11. This practice allows young people to begin taking ownership of their health and to ask questions in a confidential space. Research shows that young people who had time alone with their healthcare professional to discuss sensitive issues, including substance use, were more likely to take an active role in their treatment and care.

In addition to utilizing standardized screening tools during the visit, professionals can implement communication practices that allow patients to feel safe, valued, and empowered. Consider incorporating these questions to your next clinical visit:

What do you know about prescription drugs and their potential risks?

Do you think prescription drugs are safer to use than illegal drugs? Why or why not?

Have you ever taken prescription drugs to help with stress, anxiety, or to improve performance in school or sports?

Have you ever taken medication that wasn’t prescribed to you? If so, why?

Have you ever felt pressured to take prescription drugs by friends or peers?

Do you feel comfortable talking to your parents or a trusted adult about your questions or concerns?

Additional Resources

Here are some additional steps your health center or clinic can take to address prescription drug misuse:

Have patient education materials available in the waiting room and exam rooms

Download this free prevention activity and discussion guide on Prescription Drug Misuse: A HealthSmart Discussion Activity

Familiarize yourself with the Minor Consent Laws in your state access to substance use treatment

Maintain an up-to-date list of local resources where patients can receive substance use counseling and treatment

By implementing these practices, healthcare professionals can play a crucial role in preventing prescription drug misuse among adolescents and promoting healthier communities.

