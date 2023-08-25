Addressing Racial Disparities in Lung Cancer Evaluation Timeliness Using an Innovative RODP

The following is a summary of “Reducing Racial Disparities in the Timeliness of Potential Lung Cancer Evaluation With a Novel Application-Supported Rapid Outpatient Diagnostic Program: An Interrupted Time Series Analysis,” published in the June 2023 issue of the Clinical Lung Cancer by Kourouni et al.

Rapid outpatient diagnostic programs (RODP) accelerate lung cancer evaluation, but their effect on racial disparities in evaluation timeliness is unclear. This was a retrospective analysis of the effect of an internally developed application-supported RODP on racial disparities in referral completion rates for patients with possible lung cancer at a safety-net healthcare system. An application screened referrals to pulmonology for lung mass or nodule indications and presented pertinent clinical information, allowing pulmonologists to assess and triage cases according to urgency efficiently.

A dedicated nurse coordinator oversaw subsequent care coordination. The researchers conducted an interrupted time series analysis of the monthly fraction of referrals completed within 30 days, stratified by those identified as White, non-Hispanic, and those who were not (racial and ethnic minorities) to determine the program’s impact. Were 902 patients referred two years before the intervention and 913 in the two years following it? The median age of referred patients was 63, and 44.7% were female. White non-Hispanics made up 44.2% of the population, while racial and ethnic minorities made up 54.3%.

After the intervention, the proportion of referrals completed within 30 days increased significantly (62.4% versus 48.8%, P<.01). The interrupted time series revealed a significant gain in timely completion among racial and ethnic minorities (23%, P<.01), but not among the majority White, non-Hispanic subgroup (11%, not significant). A well-designed and implemented RODP decreased racial disparities in the early detection of lung cancer.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1525730423000414