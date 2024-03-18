Adherence to GMMG-MM5 Trial in Newly Diagnosed MM and CMV Ig Prevalence

Photo Credit: Nemes Laszlo

The following is a summary of “Cytomegalovirus immunoglobulin serology prevalence in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma treated within the GMMG-MM5 phase III trial,” published in the February 2024 issue of Hematology by Salwender et al.

Researchers started a retrospective study to determine the influence of cytomegalovirus (CMV) antibody seroprevalence on outcomes following autologous stem cell transplantation, contrasting its established prognostic significance in allogeneic settings.

They examined the CMV immunoglobulin (Ig) serology in 446 recently diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM) patients participating in the GMMG-MM5 phase III trial, with a median follow-up duration of 58 months.

The results showed that 51% of patients tested positive for CMV IgG, while 6% tested positive for CMV IgM. In the multivariate analysis, both CMV IgG and CMV IgM serology demonstrated an age-dependent effect on PFS. Positive CMV IgG/positive CMV IgM serology was identified as an age-dependent advantageous factor for PFS.

Investigators concluded that positive CMV IgG/IgM serology in younger patients is linked to improved PFS, while the opposite is true for older patients.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2024.2320006