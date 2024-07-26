Emotional Toll of Psoriasis Affects Quality of Life

Photo Credit: Picture

Half of patients with moderate psoriasis in a small study had Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D) scores indicating mild depression, researchers reported in BRAIN: Broad Research in Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience. The cross-sectional study included 16 patients with moderate psoriasis who completed questionnaires at in-office checkups or via email in 2023. Among them, 8 patients had HAM-D scores between 8 and 16 reflecting mild depression, and 8 patients had lower scores indicating minimal depression. Meanwhile, nearly 88% of patients had Dermatological Life Quality Index (DLQI) scores above 10, signaling severe quality of life impairment. DLQI scores positively correlated with HAM-D scores, the study found. “Effective management of both the physical and psychological aspects of psoriasis is essential to improving the overall well-being of people living with this chronic skin condition,” researchers advised. “An integrated and holistic approach that addresses the emotional toll of psoriasis can lead to better outcomes and an improved quality of life for patients.”