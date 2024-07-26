SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Emotional Toll of Psoriasis Affects Quality of Life

Jul 26, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Oltenacu RC, et al. Study on the impact of depression on the quality of life of patients with psoriasis. BRAIN: Broad Research in Artificial Intelligence and Neuroscience. 2024;15(1):550-557. https://doi.org/10.18662/brain/15.1/568

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement