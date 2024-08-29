Adherence to LS7 Metrics Reduces OSA Risk with Inflammation as a Mediator

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Association between adherence to life’s simple 7 metrics and risk of obstructive sleep apnea among adults in the United States,” published in the August 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Wu et al.

The impact of adherence and inflammation to Life’s Simple 7 (LS7) metrics on the risk of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the association is explored.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to understand the pathophysiology of OSA and identify the risk factors needed to manage this chronic disease and improve overall health outcomes.

They analyzed data from 13,825 community-dwelling adults aged ≥ 20 who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (NHANES). The team calculated LS7 scores, diagnosed OSA via self-reported symptoms, and assessed MAP Index scores. Log-binomial and negative binomial regressions were used to estimate the linkage between LS7 and the OSA/Multivariable Apnea Prediction (MAP) index and mediation analysis to evaluate the role of inflammation.

The results showed 13,825 individuals, 4,473 (32.4%) had OSA, and the mean MAP index was 0.39. In log-binomial regression models, higher LS7 scores were associated with reduced OSA risk, with OR (95% CIs) for OSA were 0.90 (0.73, 1.10), 0.76 (0.65, 0.89), 0.78 (0.64, 0.95), and 0.45 (0.38, 0.54) for total score = 6, total score = 7, total score = 8, and total score > 8, respectively (P<0.001). Each 1-point in LS7 score was associated with a 15% decrease in OSA risk (P<0.001). In negative binomial regression, the Positive Ratio (PRs) (95% CIs) MAP index was 0.93 (0.90, 0.97), 0.87 (0.84, 0.91), 0.80 (0.77, 0.84), and 0.55 (0.53, 0.57) for total score = 6, total score = 7, total score = 8, and total score > 8, respectively (P<0.001). For each 1-point increase linked with the risk of OSA, which decreased by 13% (P<0.001). Mediation analysis revealed that inflammatory factors, such as complete blood count and C-reactive protein, mediated the relationship between LS7 and OSA, with mediation proportions of 0.022, 0.02, and 0.02, respectively, showing consistency in results.

They concluded that inflammation is a significant mediator between LS7 and OSA, underscoring the adherence to LS7 metrics. It was independently associated with reduced OSA risk, with inflammation playing a crucial mediating role.

