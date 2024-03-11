Admixture Analysis of Age of Onset in Bipolar Disorder and Impact of Anxiety Comorbidity.

The present study aimed to examine clinical differences between subjects with early-onset (30 years) bipolar I disorder, in particular, in relation to anxiety comorbidity.

Subjects were selected from a cohort of 161 consecutive patients with bipolar disorder type I as diagnosed by the Structured Clinical Interview for DSM Disorder (SCID-I). Clinical characteristics and axis I comorbidity were compared between those whose illness first emerged before the age of 21 years (n=58) and those whose first episode occurred after the age of 30 years (n=27). Psychopathology was assessed using the 18-item version of the Brief Psychiatric Rating Scale (BPRS). The frequency of delusions, hallucinations, and formal thought disorders was evaluated with the SCID-I. Overall, social and occupational functioning was assessed by the Global Assessment of Functioning (GAF).

Most subjects with early-onset bipolar disorder were males, had panic disorder and substance abuse comorbidity, longer duration of illness, exhibited mood-incongruent delusions, and presented with a mixed episode at onset more frequently than the later adult-onset subjects. Mixed mania at the first episode of illness and lifetime panic disorder comorbidity predicted mixed polarity at the first hospitalization episode in the early-onset subjects.

Overall, early age at onset seems to delineate a distinct bipolar I disorder subtype characterized by a greater likelihood of mixed episodes, lifetime panic disorder comorbidity, and schizophrenia-like delusions.

