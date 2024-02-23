Adults With Longest TV/Video Time Have Increased Risk for Nocturia

THURSDAY, Feb. 22, 2024 (HealthDay News) — Adults with the longest television (TV) and/or video viewing time have an increased risk for nocturia, according to a study published online Feb. 21 in Neurourology and Urodynamics.

Junwei Wang, from Wenling Hospital Affiliated to Wenzhou Medical University in Taizhou, China, and colleagues analyzed data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey for 2011 to 2016 involving 13,294 adults aged 20 years and older to examine the correlation between TV and/or video viewing time and the occurrence of nocturia.

The researchers found that individuals in the group with the longest TV and/or video viewing time had a significantly (48 percent) increased risk for nocturia compared with those with the shortest TV and/or video viewing time in a multivariate analysis. In subgroup analyses, there were no significant differences seen in the interaction tests between TV and/or video viewing time and nocturia.

“Increasing public awareness of this potential health risk encourages individuals to be more mindful of their TV and/or video time,” the authors write. “For individuals who engage in prolonged TV and/or video time, health care professionals can offer behavioral intervention recommendations, encouraging appropriate screen time management.”

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

