The following is a summary of the “Artificial intelligence and high-dimensional technologies in the theragnosis of systemic lupus erythematosus,” published in the March 2023 issue of Rheumatology by Yaung, et al.

Systemic lupus erythematosus, or SLE, is an immune disorder affecting multiple body systems. The complex nature of the underlying pathogenesis makes accurate diagnosis and treatment difficult. Despite advances in treatment over the past 15 years, including the 2011 approval of belimumab by the US Food and Drug Administration, many patients still have insufficient responses to therapy.

Clinical assessment and treatment can be enhanced through a deeper knowledge of underlying disease mechanisms, best attained through an integrative and multiparametric approach. This Review looks at how the study of systemic lupus erythematosus has progressed through genomics, epigenomics, transcriptomics, and proteomics and how researchers can better integrate these different types of data using a systems-based approach.

These mechanistic understandings will aid in identifying therapeutically relevant biomarkers to aid in the rational therapeutic choice and, ultimately, better patient outcomes.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2665991323000103