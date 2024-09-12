Advancing Aging Research to Understand Senescent Cells, Inflammaging, and Metabolic Optimization

Photo Credit: DC Studio

The following is a summary of “A New Clinical Age of aging research,” published in the September 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Zhang et al.

Aging is a significant risk factor for numerous diseases, underscoring the urgency to translate aging research into practical clinical therapies. The convergence of basic and translational research has reached a pivotal point, offering profound insights into fundamental aging mechanisms that could lead to the identification of effective geroprotectors and therapeutic interventions.

This review focuses on several critical areas from a clinical perspective, including the targeting of senescent cells, the mitigation of chronic inflammation associated with aging (inflammaging), and the optimization of metabolism through endogenous metabolites or their precursors. Targeting senescent cells is emerging as a promising strategy, as these cells accumulate with age and contribute to tissue dysfunction and the development of age-related diseases. Therapeutic approaches aimed at selectively eliminating senescent cells or modulating their secretory phenotype could potentially alleviate the adverse effects of aging. Additionally, addressing inflammaging—a state of persistent, low-grade inflammation—can reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and neurodegeneration. Interventions that can attenuate inflammatory responses or restore immune system balance are critical in managing the detrimental effects of aging.

Another area of significant interest is the optimization of metabolic processes, particularly through the supplementation of endogenous metabolites or their precursors, which may enhance cellular function and longevity. By refining our understanding of these key areas, especially from a clinical standpoint, we can better grasp the complexities of aging and develop strategies to attenuate its processes. Such advancements promise to improve overall health outcomes, extending not just lifespan but also health span—the period of life spent in good health. The insights gleaned from this review highlight the potential of aging research to revolutionize therapeutic approaches, offering new avenues for the prevention and treatment of age-related diseases.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1043276024002236