AI-Enabled Stethoscope Boosts Diagnosis of Pregnancy-Related Cardiomyopathy

TUESDAY, Sept. 10, 2024 (HealthDay News) — In pregnant and postpartum women, artificial intelligence (AI)-guided screening using a digital stethoscope improves the diagnosis of pregnancy-related cardiomyopathy, according to a study published online Sept. 2 in Nature Medicine to coincide with the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024, held from Aug. 30 to Sept. 2 in London.

Demilade A. Adedinsewo, M.B.,Ch.B., from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and colleagues randomly assigned 1,195 pregnant and postpartum Nigerian women to usual care or AI-guided screening to assess its impact on the diagnosis of left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD) in the perinatal period.

The researchers found that when using the AI-enabled digital stethoscope, the number of identified participants with LVSD detection was 24 out of 587 (4.1 percent) versus 12 out of 608 (2.0 percent) patients (intervention versus control odds ratio [OR], 2.12; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.05 to 4.27). With the 12-lead AI-electrocardiogram model, the number of identified participants with LVSD detection was 20 out of 587 (3.4 percent) versus 12 out of 608 (2.0 percent) patients (OR, 1.75; 95 percent CI, 0.85 to 3.62).

“This study provides evidence that we can better detect peripartum cardiomyopathy among women in Nigeria. However, there are more questions to be answered,” Adedinsewo said in a statement. “Our next steps would be to evaluate usability and adoption of this tool by Nigerian healthcare providers (including doctors and nurses) and importantly, its impact on patient care.”

