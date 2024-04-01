SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Amlitelimab Shows Extended Efficacy in Atopic Dermatitis

Apr 01, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Weidinger S, et al. Efficacy and safety of amlitelimab (an OX40 ligand antibody) in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis: 52-week results from a Phase 2b trial (STREAM-AD). Presented at: AAD 2024 Annual Meeting, March 8-12, San Diego, CA.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

Author

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement