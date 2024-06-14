Analysis of Factors Linked with CKD Development in Patients with Arterial Hypertension

The following is a summary of “Factors Associated with the Development of Chronic Kidney Disease in Patients with Arterial Hypertension,” published in the March 2024 issue of Nephrology by Goicochea-Rios et al.

A large number of people who suffer from chronic kidney disease (CKD) also deal with high blood pressure, diabetes, or old age (getting above 50). Men and people dealing with obesity or anemia seem to be at a higher risk.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to determine factors associated with CKD development in adults with arterial hypertension.

They used records of 455 patients with hypertension getting treatment from primary healthcare hospitals. Medical records and lab results were reviewed to identify CKD and its staging. Patients of both sexes, age 40 and above, evaluated between the years 2015 and 2017 were included, and logistic regression was used to identify risk factors associated with the development of chronic kidney disease.

The results showed that around 63.7% were females and 34,6% were men. The average age in 2015 was 69.79 ± 9.03. More than diabetes and controlled high blood pressure and predominant nephroprotection with Losartan (53%). Being male (OR 1.68, CI 1.03-2.76), older than 60 years (6.38, CI 2.65-15.37), and having anemia (1.71, CI 1.03-2.85) increased the risk of chronic kidney disease while nephroprotection (OR 0.39, CI 0.18– 0,88) and controlled diabetes melitus (OR: 0.18, CI 0.07– 0,47) decreased the risk. Chronic kidney disease prevalence increased from 19% to 45% between 2015 and 2017.

Investigators concluded that males, age over 60, and anemia are risk factors for chronic kidney disease. Nephroprotection, controlled diabetes, and regular check-ups can help keep chronic kidney disease at bay.



Source: dovepress.com/factors-associated-with-the-development-of-chronic-kidney-disease-in-p-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-IJNRD