Analysis of NIST-Related Claims in Cardiologists: Emphasis on Adherence to Consensus Guidelines

The following is a summary of “Medical Professional Liability Claims Associated With Stress Testing,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Dudzinski et al.

Noninvasive Stress Testing (NIST) collects information about the presence or absence of blockages or narrowing in the coronary arteries and evaluates exercise capacity.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to identify and analyze the factors that can reduce liability claims for medical professionals performing NIST.

They reviewed deidentified closed claims from 2007-2023 from a national medical liability insurer, focusing on cardiologist liability and compensation requests. Summaries excluded dates and locations, and the study, as a quality inquiry, was exempt from institutional Review Board Reviews.

The results showed 14 NIST-related claims (2.7% of 524 total) over 25,567 cardiologist-years coverage. Claims mainly involved treadmill injuries (n=7), adenosine (n=3), and follow-up issues (n=4). Most claimants were in their 70s; 6 cases involved death, and 6 were orthopedic injuries. Seven claims were resolved in favor of the cardiologists.

Investigators concluded that cardiologists should follow guidelines for ordering, supervising, and interpreting NIST.

Source: acc.org/Latest-in-Cardiology/Journal-Scans/2024/06/11/12/33/characterization-of-medical-professional