Analysis of RNFL Texture and 10-2 VF in Glaucoma

The following is a summary of “Retinal nerve fiber layer optical texture analysis and 10-2 visual field assessment in glaucoma,” published in the May 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Kamalipour et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study using retinal nerve fiber layer (RNFL) optical texture analysis (ROTA) to investigate the correlation of papillomacular and papillofoveal bundle defects with 10-2 visual field (VF) sensitivity issues and determine the likelihood of sensitivity abnormalities.

They included 841 eyes from 442 participants (144 healthy, 317 glaucoma suspects, and 380 with glaucoma). Each eye had 24-2 and 10-2 VF testing and OCT for ROTA. The RNFL defect borders were identified, and bundle involvement was assessed. Multilevel logistic regression analyzed structure-function relationships.

The results showed that papillomacular (92.1%) and papillofoveal (37.9%) RNFL bundle defects were common in the eyes with glaucoma. The A 10-2 VF location overlapping the defects had a much higher chance of reduced sensitivity (ORs: 18.61 at PDP < 5%, 20.17 at TDP at 5%, P<0.001 for both). The likelihood of VF abnormality in a 10-2 test location was higher than those with abnormal 24-2 central points.

Investigators concluded that papillomacular and papillofoveal RNFL defects were common in glaucoma and significantly boosted the chances of abnormalities in central visual field test locations on the 10-2 test.

Source: ajo.com/article/S0002-9394(24)00220-4/abstract#%20