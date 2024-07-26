Analyzing 20-Year Trends in US Adults’ Use of Meditation, Yoga and Guided Imagery

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and 20-year trends in meditation, yoga, guided imagery and progressive relaxation use among US adults from 2002 to 2022,” published in the July 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Davies et al.

In the U.S. things like meditation, yoga, guided imagery, and progressive relaxation are promoted as ways to boost health and wellbeing. However, how different socio demographic groups perceive these practices is not well known.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the prevalence and trends of meditation, yoga, guided imagery and progressive relaxation among different groups.

They analyzed 134,959 participants’ data from the National Health Interview Survey across 5 cycles between 2002 and 2022. Statistical methods were used to evaluate how these practices have been used over time and who’s using them the most. Factors like age, race, and psychological health studied.

The results showed that more and more people are using meditation, yoga, and guided imagery/progressive relaxation over the years. The overall use of meditation (18.3%, 60.53 million), yoga (16.8%, 55.78 million) and guided imagery/progressive relaxation (6.7%, 22.22 million) increased between the 5 selected years. This trend was seen in most groups, but particularly among the ‘other’ race (consisting of 54% Indigenous Americans, OR: 1.28-1.70) and those with moderate (ORs= 1.19-1.29) psychological distress. Patients with severe psychological distress were overrepresented in meditation (OR=1.33) and guided imagery/progressive relaxation (OR=1.42). Older adults, patients not getting mental health care, and less educated groups have been picking up meditation more rapidly (OR= 4.22, 1.39, 4.02, respectively).

Investigators concluded that health professionals should consider including these practices in health plans after considering the risks and benefits.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-024-64562-y