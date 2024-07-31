Analyzing Cardiovascular Events and Inflammatory Risk in Patients Without Obstructive CAD

The following is a summary of “Inflammatory risk and CV events in patients without obstructive CAD,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Chan et al.

It is unclear whether inflammation in the coronary arteries leads to higher cardiac mortality or major adverse cardiac events (MACE) in people with or without coronary artery disease (CAD).

Researchers conducted a prospective study analyzing if an AI-risk prognostic algorithm outperformed traditional risk calculators to improve patient care and clinical management.

They studied 40,091 patients (Cohort A) undergoing coronary computed tomography angiography (CCTA) in 8 UK hospitals for MACE over 2.7 (IQR: 1.4-5.3) years. Coronary inflammation was measured with perivascular fat attenuation index score (FAI Score). In 3,393 patients (Cohort B) with 7.7 years of follow-up, the value of the FAI Score was evaluated. The AI algorithm integrates FAI, plaque metrics, and clinical factors.

The results showed that in 2.7-year follow-up, patients without significant CADA (81.1% of 40,091 [n=32,533]) accounted for 2,857 (66.3%) of 4,307 MACE and 1,118 (63.7%) of 1,754 cardiac deaths in Cohort A. Higher FAI Scores in all three coronary arteries significantly increased the risk of cardiac mortality (HR 29.8, 95% CI: 13.9-63.9, P<0.001) and MACE (HR 12.6, 95% CI: 8.5-18.6, P<0.001). The FAI Scores predicted outcomes independent of traditional CV risk factors and CAD presence. The AI-Risk model showed strong associations with cardiac mortality (HR 6.75, 95% CI: 5.17-8.82, P<0.001) and MACE (HR 4.68, 95% CI, 3.93-5.57, P<0.001) based on risk classification and its predictions aligned well with actual events.

Investigators concluded that the FAI Score identified inflammatory risk beyond standard methods in patients without significant CAD. The AI risk algorithm incorporates the data, offering an alternative to traditional risk calculators based on clinical factors.

