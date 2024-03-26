Analyzing Cognitive Behavioral Intervention for PVC in Children

The following is a summary of “Effect of a cognitive behavioral intervention package on peripheral venous cannulation pain, fear and anxiety in Paediatric patients: A randomized controlled trial,” published in the February 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Imamoglu et al.

This study aimed to evaluate the impact of a cognitive behavioral intervention package (CBIP) on alleviating peripheral venous cannulation (PVC) pain, fear, and anxiety in pediatric patients aged 7–12 years.

The study was conducted as a randomized controlled trial involving 77 pediatric participants, with 39 in the intervention group and 38 in the control group. While the control group received routine PVC procedures, the intervention group underwent the CBIP alongside the PVC procedure. Data collection involved a sociodemographic form and assessment scales, including the Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), the Wong–Baker FACES (WB-FACES) Pain Rating Scale, the Children’s Fear Scale (CFS), and the State–Trait Anxiety Inventory for Children–State Form (STAIC–State). Pain, fear, and anxiety levels were evaluated by participants, their caregivers, and the researcher. Ethical approval and informed consent were obtained before the study.

Pre-procedural CFS scores showed no significant difference between the CBIP and control groups (p > 0.05). However, the CBIP group exhibited significantly lower mean procedural pain (VAS and WB-FACES), fear (CFS), and anxiety (STAIC–State) scores compared to the control group (p < 0.05).

Implementation of the CBIP resulted in reduced PVC pain, fear, and anxiety among pediatric patients undergoing the procedure, suggesting its effectiveness in improving the overall experience for pediatric patients.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0882596324000381