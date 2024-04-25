Exploring the Association Between ILD and Anti–SSA-52

The following is a summary of “Relationship between anti–SSA-52 and interstitial lung disease,” published in April 2024, issue of Rheumatology by Saunders et al.

Despite the proven association of Anti-SSA-52 with interstitial lung diseases (ILD), the nature of this relationship remains unclear.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to elucidate and refine the relationship between anti-SSA052 antibodies and ILD to enhance screening, detection, and guide treatment strategies.

They studied 201 anti-SSA-52 positive patients at a single tertiary care center (January 1, 2016 and December 31, 2020). The chart review involved laboratory values, symptoms, pulmonary function tests, treatment, and imaging, with chest computed tomographies assessed by chest radiologists.

The results showed positive anti–SSA–52 antibodies, and ILD was more common at 62.2% compared to 37.8% without ILD (P = 0.001). Out of the individuals with ILD, 62.4% had ILD associated with connective tissue disease (CTD), whereas 15.2% fulfilled the criteria for interstitial pneumonia with autoimmune features. Frequent CT findings consisted of a mix of nonspecific interstitial pneumonia/organizing pneumonia overlap 44(35.2%), nonspecific interstitial pneumonia 25(20.0%), and 15(12%) usual interstitial pneumonia. The antisynthetase syndrome was present in 28 individuals (35.9%), while dermatomyositis was seen in 16 (20.5%), CTD overlaps in 10 (12.8%), and systemic scleroderma in 6 (7.7%) of the cases.

Investigators concluded a notable link between anti–SSA–52 antibodies and ILD across various rheumatological conditions. Many patients were diagnosed with ILD alongside or before their CTD diagnosis.

Source: journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/abstract/9900/the_relationship_between_anti_ssa_52_and.193.aspx