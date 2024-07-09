Analyzing Daily Practices of Advanced Practice Nurses Providing Primary Care in LTCFs

The following is a summary of “Advanced Practice Nurses’ Daily Practices Delivering Primary Care to Residents in Long-term Care Facilities: A Qualitative Study,” published in the June 2024 issue of Primary Care by Franziska et al.

In response to the global shortage of primary care professionals, especially for residents in long-term care facilities (LTCFs), various new care models have emerged to enhance resident care. Advanced Practice Nurses (APNs) have been increasingly integrated into interprofessional healthcare teams to address these challenges. Despite this trend, Switzerland has seen limited integration of APNs in LTCFs, prompting this study to investigate the daily practices of APNs at a medical center in the Bernese Seeland region, focusing on their care delivery to LTCF residents and collaboration with facility staff.

Using the “Interpretive Description” methodology, which adopts a social constructivist approach, the researchers conducted six semi-structured individual interviews and one semi-structured focus group interview and reviewed secondary data. Thematic analysis, guided by Braun and Clarke’s framework, revealed that APNs in LTCFs undertake roles akin to primary care physicians, such as patient assessments and therapy management under physician supervision. Moreover, they play a pivotal role in driving facility-wide quality improvement initiatives. Key to their effective collaboration with LTCF staff is a clear delineation of roles, establishing robust communication channels, and cultivating mutual trust. Together with facility staff, APNs deliver comprehensive, person-centered care addressing medical, social, and nursing needs to optimize residents’ quality of life.

The findings underscore the positive impact of integrating APNs into LTCF settings, enhancing care quality and bolstering staff satisfaction. This study highlights the potential of APNs to contribute significantly to the healthcare ecosystem in LTCFs and advocates for their expanded role in similar care settings globally.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02455-9