Analyzing General Population Contrast to Mortality of 10-Year after STEMI

The following is a summary of “10-Year Mortality After ST-Segment Elevation Myocardial Infarction Compared to the General Population,” published in the June 2024 issue of Cardiology by Thrane et al.

ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI) is linked to early mortality, but it’s uncertain if survivors face long-term excess mortality.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study analyzing excess mortality in patients with STEMI treated with percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) compared to a matched general population over specific periods post-treatment.

They used Western Denmark Heart Registry data to find patients who underwent primary PCI for STEMI (January 2003 and October 2018). Each patient was matched with 5 individuals from the general population based on age and sex.

The results showed 18,818 patients with first-time STEMI, and 94,090 were matched. Baseline comorbidities were similar. Patients with STEMI had 5.9% excess mortality at 0-30 days (6.0% vs. 0.2%; HR: 36.44, 95% CI: 30.86-43.04). Excess mortality persisted at 31-90 days (0.9% vs. 0.4%; HR: 2.43, 95% CI: 2.02-2.93). Survivors at 90 days showed 2.1% excess mortality over ten years (26.5% vs. 24.5%; HR: 1.04, 95% CI: 1.01-1.08). Statins, antiplatelets, and beta-blockers were used throughout the 10-year follow-up.

Investigators concluded that in patients with STEMI treated with primary PCI and receiving recommended therapies, those surviving the initial 90 days had a 10-year mortality rate only 2% higher than the population in general.

Source: jacc.org/doi/10.1016/j.jacc.2024.04.025