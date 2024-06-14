Analyzing Gut Microbiota Signatures Linked to Atherosclerosis Progression in PWH

The following is a summary of “Distinct Gut Microbiota Signatures Associated With Progression of Atherosclerosis in People Living With Human Immunodeficiency Virus, “published in the May 2024 issue of Infectious Disease by Masiá et al.

A knowledge gap exists regarding how gut microbiota composition changes influence the development of early-stage atherosclerosis in people with HIV.

Researchers started a retrospective study to interpret how variations in gut microbiota composition relate to the progression of subclinical atherosclerosis in people with HIV (PWH).

They designed a 96-week prospective longitudinal study in PWH who had achieved viral suppression. Carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT), a measure of artery wall thickening, was assessed at the beginning of the study (baseline) and again at 48 and 96 weeks. Stool samples were also collected at the time points. Specific regions were extracted and sequenced for the 16S ribosomal RNA gene from the stool samples to analyze the gut microbiome. Sequencing was performed using the Illumina protocol on a MiSeq platform to identify the types and abundances of bacteria present.

The results showed fecal samples from 191, 190, and 167 participants at baseline, 48 weeks, and 96 weeks, respectively. Among the participants, 43% (87 individuals) showed progression of atherosclerosis, defined as an increase in carotid intima-media thickness (cIMT) exceeding 10%. While overall bacterial diversity (α-diversity) did not differ significantly between those with and without cIMT progression, analysis of community composition (β-diversity) revealed distinct gut microbial profiles (P=0.03). Further analysis considering traditional cardiovascular risk factors, sexual orientation, and nadir CD4 count (lowest recorded CD4 cell count) identified specific bacterial associations. Specifically, a higher abundance of Agathobacter and Ruminococcus 2 were linked to cIMT progression, while Prevotella 7 was associated with those who did not experience progression.

Investigators concluded that a link was seen between gut microbiota composition and atherosclerosis progression in people with HIV.

Source: academic.oup.com/jid/advance-article-abstract/doi/10.1093/infdis/jiae243/7672965