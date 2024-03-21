Analyzing Intravitreal Brolucizumab’s Effectiveness in the Treatment of CSCR in the Absence of CNVM

The following is a summary of “Intravitreal Brolucizumab for Chronic Central Serous Chorioretinopathy without Choroidal Neovascular Membrane – a Pilot Study,” published in the January 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Ramamurthy, et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to Investigate the efficacy of intravitreal brolucizumab in addressing persistent macular fluid in chronic central serous chorioretinopathy (CSCR) cases lacking choroidal neovascular membrane (CNVM).

They conducted a retrospective case series focusing on eyes affected by CSCR characterized by persistent macular fluid for at least 3 months without CNVM. In this study, all eyes received intravitreal injections of brolucizumab. The primary objective was to assess the resolution of intraretinal fluid (IRF) and/or subretinal fluid (SRF) using OCT as the primary outcome measure.

The results showed that five eyes from four patients with CSCR were included in the study. Following the injection, all eyes exhibited complete resolution of SRF within one month. Minimal residual IRF was observed in two eyes. Best corrected visual acuity (BCVA) remained stable in three eyes, while two eyes demonstrated improvement. Additionally, reductions in central macular thickness (CMT) and subfoveal choroidal thickness (SFCT) were observed.

Investigators concluded that a Brolucizumab injection into the eye rapidly reduces fluid buildup in chronic CSCR without abnormal blood vessel growth, but long-term effects need further study.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08820538.2024.2308808