Analyzing Pharmacist-Patient Communication in Hypertension by Primary Care Team

The following is a summary of “Communication Barriers Faced by Pharmacists When Managing Patients with Hypertension in a Primary Care Team: A Qualitative Study,” published in the March 2024 issue of Primary Care by Tan et al.

As pharmacists increasingly play pivotal roles in collaborative patient care, effective communication becomes paramount. This qualitative study delves into the communication barriers pharmacists encounter when managing patients with hypertension within primary care teams.

Methodologically, twelve pharmacists from five government primary care clinics participated in interviews conducted by a researcher using a structured topic guide. Subsequently, the interviews were meticulously transcribed and subjected to thematic analysis.

The findings unveil multifaceted communication challenges pharmacists face at various levels: interactions with patients, fellow healthcare providers, and the dynamic between physicians and patients. Communication barriers between pharmacists and patients spanned language barriers, physical impairments hindering effective communication, issues arising from medication brand changes, and nuances encountered during virtual consultations. Moreover, communication hurdles between pharmacists and physicians surfaced due to limitations in accessing patient information across different healthcare institutions, inadequate documentation practices among physicians, and suboptimal communication channels, such as inefficient phone calls. These barriers often impede collaborative patient care. The study also shed light on challenges stemming from communication gaps between physicians and patients, including linguistic barriers, patients withholding information on medication nonadherence during consultations, and conflicting advice from healthcare providers.

In conclusion, the identified communication barriers pose significant challenges to hypertension management and patient outcomes. Addressing these barriers demands concerted efforts to foster stronger interprofessional relationships and streamline communication channels across primary care teams. By implementing effective interventions, healthcare organizations can enhance communication efficacy and optimize patient care delivery within primary care settings.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-024-02349-w