Analyzing QoL Before and After Thyroidectomy in DTC

The following is a summary of “Longitudinal Changes in Quality of Life Before and After Thyroidectomy in Patients With Differentiated Thyroid Cancer,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Kim, et al.

For a prospective study, researchers sought to evaluate longitudinal changes in health-related quality of life (HR-QOL) among patients diagnosed with differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) before and after undergoing thyroidectomy.

A cohort comprising 185 patients with DTC who underwent thyroidectomy between January 2013 and December 2017 and completed all required questionnaires was analyzed. HR-QOL was assessed using the University of Washington Quality of Life questionnaire (UW-QOL) and the City of Hope Quality of Life-Thyroid Version questionnaire (QOL-TV) before surgery and at 3 months, 6 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years postoperatively.

Among the 185 patients, 150 (81.1%) were female, averaging 48.7 ± 12.9 years. Both UW-QOL and QOL-TV demonstrated a notable decline in total composite QOL scores from preoperative levels to 3 months postoperatively, followed by gradual improvement over 5 years, ultimately exceeding preoperative scores. Factors such as total thyroidectomy, radioactive iodine (RAI) ablation, and postoperative hypoparathyroidism were associated with lower physical composite QOL scores. Patients who underwent remote-access thyroidectomy reported significantly higher satisfaction with appearance compared to those undergoing conventional thyroidectomy. Mood and anxiety were significant clinical concerns both pre-and postoperatively, with considerable improvement observed post-surgery.

HR-QOL in DTC patients experienced a significant decline at 3 months post-surgery, followed by gradual improvement, surpassing preoperative levels by 5 years. Factors contributing to improved physical QOL included the utilization of remote-access thyroidectomy, less extensive thyroidectomy, and the absence of RAI ablation and hypoparathyroidism.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/6/1505/7492664