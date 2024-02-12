Analyzing Remdesivir’s Effect on COVID-19 Inflammatory and Prognostic Markers

The following is a summary of “Impact of Remdesivir on inflammatory and prognostic markers of COVID-19: Findings of an event-monitoring study,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Singh, et al.

Remdesivir is officially allowed to treat COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized. However, it is important to monitor its safety and usefulness in different clinical situations. For a study, researchers sought how remdesivir affected COVID-19 inflammation and prognostic markers.

A prospective continuous study was done in a hospital over two months, keeping an eye on COVID-19 patients who were given remdesivir according to normal practice. Details about the people who live there, the risks they face, and all the basic data were gathered. From Day 1 of remdesivir treatment until they were discharged or died, the patients were checked every day to see if they had any adverse drug reactions (ADRs). To see how remdesivir affected inflammation and predictive signs of COVID-19 over time, lab tests were done again on days 2, 4, 6, and 10. Important factors that could predict mortality in the group were also looked at.

The results show that remdesivir was given to 60 COVID-19 patients. The patients were 59.2 years old on average (+13.7) years old. Over six days after remdesivir was given, the patient’s blood creatinine level went down from 0.9 mg/dL to 0.7 mg/dL, their lymphocyte count went down from 9.2 to 7.3 (109 cells/L), and their serum sodium level went up from 134.6 to 137.4. Multiple organ failure (P = 0.046) and WBC count on Day 10 (P = 0.001) were the most important survival factors. Giving Remdesivir to COVID-19 patients improved the profile of biomarkers used to predict their prognosis.

