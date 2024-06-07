Analyzing Serum EVs Galectin-10 Reflects Asthma Pathophysiology

The following is a summary of “Galectin-10 in serum extracellular vesicles reflects asthma pathophysiology,” published in the May 2024 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Yoshimura, et al.

There was a pressing need for novel biomarkers (BMs) for bronchial asthma (BA), which exhibits various phenotypes and endotypes. For a study, researchers sought to identify novel BMs from serum extracellular vesicles (EVs) that reflect tissue pathology in BA.

They conducted data-independent acquisition (DIA) of serum EVs from 4 healthy controls, 4 patients with noneosinophilic asthma (NEA), and 4 patients with eosinophilic asthma (EA) to identify novel BMs for BA. EA-specific BMs were validated via DIA in a larger cohort of 61 patients with BA and 23 controls. Further validation was performed on 6 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps and 7 patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

A total of 3,032 proteins were identified, with 23 showing differential expression in EA. Ingenuity pathway analysis indicated that the protein signatures for each phenotype reflected disease characteristics. Validation identified 5 EA-specific BMs: galectin-10 (Gal10), eosinophil peroxidase, major basic protein, eosinophil-derived neurotoxin, and arachidonate 15-lipoxygenase. Gal10 in EVs demonstrated superior diagnostic capability and detection of airway obstruction compared to eosinophils. In patients with rhinosinusitis, 1,752 and 8,413 proteins were identified from EVs and tissues, respectively. Among the 11 BMs identified from EVs and tissues in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, 5 (including Gal10 and eosinophil peroxidase) showed significant correlations between EVs and tissues. Gal10 release from EVs was associated with eosinophil extracellular trapped cell death both in vitro and in vivo.

Novel BMs such as Gal10 from serum EVs reflected disease pathophysiology in BA and may represent a new target for liquid biopsy approaches.

Reference: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(24)00128-3/fulltext