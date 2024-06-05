Analyzing the Attitudes and Openness of Patients Towards PAT for Existential Distress

The following is a summary of “Palliative care patients’ attitudes and openness towards psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for existential distress,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Wang et al.

Patients with incurable illnesses often face distress, impacting their overall health. However, psilocybin’s potential for therapy prompts this study on patient attitudes toward psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy (PAT).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study investigating patients’ attitudes toward psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy (PAT), beliefs, and interest in receiving this treatment.

They used Tampa General Hospital’s outpatient office in the U.S., where 32 English-speaking adults were surveyed. This survey included demographic questions, a validated tool to measure existential distress, and their knowledge and concerns regarding psilocybin.

The results analyzed 31 participants, out of which 51.6% expressed interest in future psilocybin treatment, while 32.3% did not indicate interest. Those interested believed in PAT’s ability to benefit from stress and anxiety. The risk of psychosis, lack of trained providers, and potential for exploitation were concerns included, and no demographic factors were correlated with levels of distress.

Investigators concluded that interest in PAT exists, but concerns include the risk of exploitation, emphasizing the need for education and further research.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/psychiatry/articles/10.3389/fpsyt.2024.1301960/abstract