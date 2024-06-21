Analyzing the Correlation between LE8 and hs-CRP in Adults

The following is a summary of “Association between Life’s Essential 8 score and high-sensitivity C-reactive protein: A cross-sectional study from NHANES 2015−2018,” published in the April 2024 issue of Cardiology by Li et al.

Previous research linked Life’s Simple 7 (LS7) with lower C-reactive protein (CRP). However, Life’s Essential 8 (LE8), an enhanced version of LS7, lacks data on this association with high-sensitivity CRP (hs-CRP).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the relationship between LE8 and hs-CRP using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES).

They used a set of 7,229 adults, scoring LE8 based on American Association guidelines. LE8 was divided into health behaviors and factors. Serum samples measured hs-CRP. Weighted linear regression and cubic spline were used to examine the relationship between LE8 hs-CRP.

The results showed that among 7,229 adults (average age 48 [SD 16.88] years, 3,689 [51.2%] female), the median hs-CRP was 1.92 (0.81-4.49) mg/L. Adjusted regression showed a negative association between LE8 score and hs-CRP: moderate LE8 score ß = -0.533 (-0.646 to -0.420), high LE8 score ß = -1.237 (-1.376 to -1.097). Health behaviors and factors are also related negatively to hs-CRP. Subgroup analysis confirmed the consistent negative association between LE8 and hs-CRP.

Investigators concluded that higher LE8 scores, including its sub-indicators, were linked to lower levels of hs-CRP. This suggests that maintaining a positive LE8 score could help reduce hs-CRP levels.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/clc.24270