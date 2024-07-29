Analyzing the Correlation of Hyperuricemia with Platelet to HDL-C Ratio

The following is a summary of “Association of platelet to high-density lipoprotein cholesterol ratio with hyperuricemia,” published in the July 2024 issue of Nephrology by Yan et al.

The platelet/high-density lipoprotein ratio (PHR) has proven vital as an indicator of inflammation and hypercoagulable state, showing a robust connection with the severity of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and metabolic syndrome (MetS).

Researchers conducted a retrospective study exploring the correlation between PHR and hyperuricemia.

They collected data from the National Health and Nut]rition Examination Survey (NHANES) (2007 to 2016). The PHR was calculated by dividing the number of platelets (PLT) by the level of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C). Logistic regression models, generalized additive models, and subgroup analyses were employed to explore the association between PHR and hyperuricemia across various demographics and health factors.

The results showed 18.56% of people had hyperuricemia. Alongside, PHR was significantly linked to a higher risk of hyperuricemia (OR 1.11, 95% CI: 1.18-1.14). The correlation existed across different groups, like age, ethnicity, gender, and body mass index (BMI). Smooth curve fitting illustrated a saturation effect, showing how PHR increases the risk of hyperuricemia.

Investigators concluded that PHR showed a positive link with hyperuricemia and suggested that improving PHR through targeted interventions might lower hyperuricemia rates.

Source: nature.com/articles/s41598-024-66747-x