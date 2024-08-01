Analyzing the Effects of COVID-19 in Preschool Children with Behavioral and Emotional Issues

The following is a summary of “Impact of COVID-19 on emotional and behavioral problems among preschool children: a meta-analysis,” published in the July 2024 issue of Pediatrics by Jing et al.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a far-reaching impact on global health, with profound implications for mental well-being across all age groups. Among the most vulnerable are preschool children, whose emotional and behavioral development is highly sensitive to environmental disruptions. This meta-analysis aims to quantify the effect of the pandemic on this age group by evaluating the pooled prevalence of emotional and behavioral problems observed in preschool children during the pandemic and investigating the potential sources of variation between studies. To achieve this, an extensive search of literature was conducted across several major databases, including Embase, PubMed, ProQuest, PsycINFO, Web of Science, CNKI, and Wanfang. The search yielded ten studies that met the inclusion criteria, encompassing 38,059 participants.

A random-effects model was employed to estimate the prevalence of emotional and behavioral issues among preschoolers during the pandemic. The analysis revealed a pooled prevalence rate of 24.3% (95% CI, 0.15–0.38; I2=99.9%), indicating a substantial increase in the prevalence of such problems compared to pre-pandemic levels. This elevated rate underscores the pandemic’s significant adverse impact on the mental health of young children, exacerbating emotional and behavioral difficulties in this critical developmental stage.

The variation in prevalence rates across studies was explored to identify factors contributing to these differences. Potential influences include variations in study design, assessment tools, and the socio-economic and cultural contexts of the populations studied. Understanding these factors is crucial for developing targeted interventions and support mechanisms.

The findings emphasize the urgent need for enhanced mental health care for preschool children during and following the pandemic. Implementing tailored mental health support and intervention strategies is essential to address the specific emotional and behavioral challenges faced by this vulnerable age group. Additionally, future research should focus on more detailed investigations into particular emotional and behavioral issues that have emerged, providing clearer guidance for developing effective, evidence-based interventions. This approach will better equip caregivers and healthcare providers to support the mental well-being of preschool children in the aftermath of the pandemic and future public health crises.

Source: bmcpediatr.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12887-024-04931-8