Loco-Sedative Anesthesia Demonstrates High Efficacy in Urologic Surgery

The following is a summary of “A Systematic Review of Loco-Sedative Anesthesia for Urologic Surgery,” published in the May 2024 issue of Urology by Panchendrabose et al.

This systematic review explores the application and outcomes of conscious sedation and local anesthesia in various urologic procedures, highlighting the potential benefits for both surgeons and patients in enhancing ambulatory care.

A thorough systematic search of PubMed and Scopus databases was conducted from June to August 2021, adhering to PRISMA criteria. Included were English-language prospective, randomized, or non-randomized controlled trials focusing on adult patients undergoing urologic interventions with loco-sedative anesthesia. Studies providing primary data on anesthesia efficacy and complications were analyzed, with a review of biases and conflicts of interest.

Thirty-two studies encompassing 6,897 patients met the inclusion criteria. The average patient age was 46.4 years. Local anesthesia using 1% lidocaine was predominant for anesthetic and analgesic relief, primarily administered via injection, with topical cream as the second most common method. However, substantial heterogeneity existed in anesthesia types and combinations used across studies. About 44.4% of studies employed the visual analog scale as their primary endpoint, with all reporting procedure success rates ranging from 83% to 100% and negligible sedation-related complications.

Loco-sedative anesthesia demonstrates high efficacy in urologic interventions, suggesting it could potentially redefine standard practice. Further investigation is warranted to solidify its role in enhancing procedural outcomes and patient satisfaction in urologic care.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0090429524003686